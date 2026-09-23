Accused awaits verdict after rival claims in rape trial

The fate of a 25-year-old Navosa man accused of raping an airline cabin crew member after New Year celebrations in Nadi will be known tomorrow when the High Court in Lautoka delivers its judgment in a case marked by sharply contested evidence from both sides.

Justice Sunil Sharma is expected to rule on the case against Ilaisa Tanoa Degei, who faces one count each of rape and sexual assault arising from an alleged incident on December 31, 2024.

The State and defence concluded their closing submissions yesterday, presenting contrasting accounts of the evidence.

Prosecutors argued the complainant's allegations were supported by witness testimony and physical evidence, while the defence maintained that inconsistencies in the case created reasonable doubt.

Prosecutor John Vaurasi told the court that the complainant had given a consistent account throughout the investigation and trial.

He highlighted evidence from a taxi driver who testified that the woman appeared distressed and evidence that the accused was seen pulling the complainant towards a mango tree after they left the taxi.

The State argued that the accused's actions were sexually motivated and that the complainant was calling for help during the incident. It also relied on physical evidence, which the prosecution said was consistent with the complainant's version of events.

Based on the evidence presented during the trial, the prosecution asked the court to convict Degei on both charges.

However, defence lawyer Alifereti Waqavakatoga challenged the reliability of the prosecution's case, pointing to what he described as major discrepancies in the complainant's statements, particularly regarding the identity of the alleged offender and the sequence of events.

The defence also argued that the complainant's level of intoxication and reported memory gaps raised concerns about the reliability of her evidence.

Counsel further submitted that medical evidence was inconclusive, noting that the examining doctor was unable to determine whether an assault had occurred.

The defence also relied on evidence from independent witnesses, including a taxi driver and a police officer, neither of whom witnessed the alleged offences.

The defence argued that the cumulative effect of the alleged inconsistencies and unanswered questions created substantial reasonable doubt and urged the court to acquit Degei on both counts.

Justice Sharma will deliver judgment tomorrow.