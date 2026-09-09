Courts and Law

Nakarawa challenges tribunal decision removing him

Former Corrections Commissioner wants reinstatement and compensation as court asks whether his case duplicates the tribunal process.

Wednesday 09 September 2026 | 13:30

Updated 09 September 2026 | 15:13 FJT

Former Fiji Corrections Service Commissioner Jalesi Nakarawa.

Former Fiji Corrections Service Commissioner Jalesi Nakarawa.

Photo: Asenaca Ratu

The High Court in Suva has directed former Fiji Corrections Service Commissioner Jalesi Nakarawa and the State to file submissions on whether his application challenging his removal amounts to a duplication of the tribunal process.

Both parties appeared before Justice Vishwa Dutt Sharma today in relation to Nakarawa’s application seeking leave to challenge the tribunal decision that removed him as Commissioner.

Nakarawa was removed from office on February 26, 2026, following a tribunal process under Section 137 of the Constitution.

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In his application, Nakarawa is seeking to have the removal decision suspended while the case is heard and ultimately set aside.

He is also seeking reinstatement as Commissioner, compensation for lost salary and benefits, and other relief.

Nakarawa argues that the tribunal exceeded its powers by examining routine management matters, including staffing, recruitment, appointments, terminations and changes to staff ranks.

He maintains these matters were within the Commissioner’s responsibilities and did not justify his removal.

Nakarawa also argues that important facts were not properly considered, including the recruitment of his wife, Vakaloloma Nakarawa, which he says followed a publicly advertised process assessed by an independent panel.

He further argues that the creation of Nurse Practitioner positions in Corrections was justified by healthcare needs, while changes arising from the Job Evaluation Exercise and staff reassignments were part of approved reforms.

Nakarawa says temporary relieving officers were engaged to address staffing shortages and that staff terminations referred to by the tribunal were carried out under the Commissioner’s contractual and statutory powers.

Both parties have until October 13 to file submissions addressing whether Nakarawa’s application amounts to a duplication of the tribunal process and why.

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