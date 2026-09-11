Nation

New gym equipment boosts Labasa College athletes

Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru handed over the equipment yesterday, giving students access to training facilities on campus.

Saturday 12 September 2026 | 07:00

Youth and Sports

Labasa College principal Anjaleen Radhika Raj (left) with Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru during the gym equipment handover at Labasa College on September 11, 2026

Devisha Prakash

Labasa College athletes will no longer have to travel into town for suitable training facilities following the handover of new gym equipment to the school.

Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru handed over the equipment yesterday, giving students access to training facilities on campus.

“Importantly, it means that students will no longer have to travel into town simply to access suitable training facilities. You now have these facilities here at your school,” Mr Saukuru said.

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He said the equipment would give students better opportunities to train safely and effectively while also supporting the wider school community.

Mr Saukuru urged students to use the equipment wisely, train safely and support one another.

The investment comes as Labasa College continues to record success in school sports.

"This year, the school won the Under-17 title at the 2026 Extra Fiji Secondary Schools Football Championship after defeating Tilak High School 5-4 in a penalty shootout," he said.

He said it also secured the Under-15 title at the Digicel Fiji Secondary Schools IDC, beating Tavua College 4-1 on penalties.

Labasa College principal Anjaleen Radhika Raj said the new gym would support the school’s focus on developing students beyond academics.

“At Labasa College, we believe in the holistic development of the students. As such, our students are encouraged to take part in a wide range of extracurricular activities, particularly sports,” she said.

Ms Raj said the gym would help students build physical strength, improve fitness and conditioning, and reach their potential on the field and in the classroom.

Mr Saukuru said sport also taught students discipline, teamwork, resilience and respect.

He described young people as Fiji’s greatest national asset and encouraged students to make full use of the new facility.

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