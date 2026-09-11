Solo sailor found safe after vessel drifts

A 59-year-old solo sailor was found safe yesterday after his vessel suffered engine failure and began drifting while travelling towards Savusavu.

An emergency search operation by officers from the Savusavu Police Station was launched after the sailing vessel Agape experienced engine failure at about 4am.

The vessel, registered in the Marshall Islands, was being operated by the man alone.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the vessel and the sailor were located near the Taveuni-Savusavu passage yesterday afternoon.

“The vessel and the occupant were being safely escorted to Savusavu Bay,” Ms Naisoro said.

“He is in good health.”