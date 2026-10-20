A Chinese national has been fined $10,000 after pleading guilty to breaching Fiji’s fisheries restrictions by possessing 266.45kg of restricted sea cucumber species during the closed fishing season.

Xiao Yuan Hou was sentenced by High Court Judge Justice Daniel Goundar in Suva today after pleading guilty to one count of failing to comply with seasonal and species restrictions under the Offshore Fisheries Management Regulations 2014.

The court heard that on June 9 this year, Fisheries enforcement officers inspected a warehouse operated by Huayi Bros Company (Fiji) Pte Ltd at Walu Bay.

During the inspection, officers found 11 sacks hidden in a second storage room. The sacks contained restricted species, including White Teatfish, Black Teatfish and Prickly Redfish.

The 266.45kg of sea cucumbers were seized.

During an interview under caution, Xiao said he knew the species were restricted. He told officers he had bought the dried sea cucumbers from local fishers for about $3,000 and claimed they were intended for personal consumption.

In sentencing, Justice Goundar said several aggravating factors justified the maximum fine.

These included the quantity of restricted sea cucumbers, the concealment of the sacks, Xiao’s knowledge of the restrictions and the fact that the offence occurred during the closed season, which runs from February 1 to July 31.

The judge said breaches of species and seasonal restrictions undermined Fiji’s fisheries management and conservation efforts to protect sea cucumber stocks.

Xiao’s guilty plea, lack of previous fisheries offences and cooperation with authorities were considered mitigating factors. However, Justice Goundar imposed the maximum $10,000 fine.

Xiao was granted leave to pay the fine in five monthly instalments of $2,000, with the final payment due in February 2027.

The court also ordered the destruction of the seized sea cucumbers. The Department of Fisheries must certify that the destruction has been carried out and file the certificate with the court.