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Rugby

Nadi targets semi-final improvement

Nadi vice-captain Navitalai Tuilawa says the team will work on its performance before facing Naitasiri next weekend.

Tuesday 20 October 2026 | 15:00

Updated 20 October 2026 | 16:09 FJT

Action between Nadi and Ba during their Skipper Cup quarter-final match at King Charles Park, Nadi on October 17, 2026.

Action between Nadi and Ba during their Skipper Cup quarter-final match at King Charles Park, Nadi on October 17, 2026.

Photo: Waisea Nasokia

Nadi will look to improve its performance this week as it prepares to face Naitasiri in the Skipper Cup home semi-final next weekend.

The side secured a 38-23 victory over NewWorld Ba at King Charles Park in Nadi over the weekend, with fullback Rafaele Tunidau contributing 21 points.

Nadi vice-captain Navitalai Tuilawa said the team would work on improving its performance ahead of the crucial semi-final.

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“Nadi played well and executed crucial plays to give us the victory,” Tuilawa said.

“We are in the play-off, and it must decide a winner who will proceed to the next round, while the other team’s journey ends. The result was great against Ba, and we shall repeat it next weekend.”

Tuilawa also thanked the fans and sponsors for their continued support.

Ba opened the scoring in the second minute when winger Josaia Mataki kicked a penalty to give his side a 3-0 lead.

Six minutes later, Waisea Nacuqu chipped a box kick for Mataki to score in the corner, extending Ba’s advantage to 8-0.

Nadi responded in the 10th minute when Luke Nasau scored from a lineout maul. Tunidau converted to reduce the deficit to 8-7 before adding a penalty to put Nadi ahead 10-8.

Ba regained the lead through a try by prop Sailosi Narabe, converted by William Ryland, to make it 15-10.

Nadi halfback Anasa Raqili crossed for a try, with Tunidau adding the conversion to restore his side’s lead at 17-15.

Tunidau extended the margin with another penalty before Ryland and Tunidau exchanged successful kicks at goal, sending Nadi into half-time with a 23-18 advantage.

Nadi strengthened its position in the second half when first five-eighth Viliame Vibote scored a try, converted by Tunidau, to extend the lead to 30-18.

Ba number eight Viliame Cama responded with a try to narrow the gap to 30-21.

Tunidau added another penalty before winger Etuate Sitiveni scored Nadi’s final try to seal the 38-23 win.

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