Today's paperLoginSign up
Courts and Law

Court allows phone data in alleged bribery case

The magistrate ruled that the data was lawfully obtained after finding the former telecommunications employee had consented to its examination.

Wednesday 14 October 2026 | 16:30

Updated 14 October 2026 | 19:14 FJT

Rajneel Rakesh Kumar outside the Magistrates Court in Suva.

Accused Rajneel Rakesh Kumar outside the Suva Magistrate Court.

Photo: Rariqi Turner

Data extracted from a former telecommunications officer’s mobile telephone can be used as evidence in his alleged bribery case after the Suva Magistrate Court rejected a defence challenge to its admissibility.

In a ruling, Resident Magistrate Shageeth Somaratne found that the telephone data belonging to Rajneel Rakesh Kumar had been lawfully obtained, as Kumar had voluntarily given informed consent for his telephone to be examined.

Kumar faces two counts of bribery and one count of obtaining a financial advantage in a case brought by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC).

Related stories

It is alleged that between July 1 and December 15, 2018, Kumar solicited an advantage of $7000 and accepted $4000 in separate incidents in Suva and Nadi.

The defence challenged the use of the telephone data, arguing that the mobile telephone had been seized unlawfully and its contents extracted without a court order or search warrant.

However, after considering the evidence and submissions from both parties, the court found that Kumar had expressly and voluntarily consented to the examination of his telephone and the extraction of its data.

Magistrate Somaratne ruled that the data had been lawfully obtained and could be presented as evidence in the proceedings.

The ruling dismissed the defence objection, allowing the extracted telephone data to be used in the case.


Explore more on these topics

FijiNews

Most popular

EFL weather
Business

EFL plans $2b investment to boost renewable energy

Acting chief executive officer Amit Singh told Parliament’s Standing Committee on Social Affairs
Business

$2.3b master plan sets out Nadi International Airport’s future

Tui Nayau, Sau ni Vanua ko Lau and Tui Lau, Ratu Tevita Lutunauga Kapaiwai Uluilakeba Mara.
Nation

Immunity debate alone will not bring lasting reconciliation: Tui Nayau

Tailevu's Kini Douglas (right) and Naitasiri first five eighth Etonia Rokotuisawa.
Rugby

Veteran earns Flying Fijians call-up

From left: Uluibau Tabete, Fesaitu Mario, Ilaisa Tabete and Seini Tabete at the Fiji Olympic House on October 13, 2026.
Athletics

Hurdles rookie ready for Youth Olympic challenge

Josefa Namosimalua.
Rugby

Taranaki loosie joins Drua

Likuliku Resort
Travel

Likuliku ranked second in Fiji, sixth in region

MOH
Health

Specialist outpatient clinics closed today for public holiday

Fijian students keep their culture alive while studying in China
Culture

Students celebrate Fiji Day thousands of miles from home