After 14 years of balancing police duties, family commitments and part-time studies, Sergeant Keverieli Bulivorovoro was admitted to the Bar at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva today.

This achievement fulfils his childhood ambition of becoming a lawyer.

Mr Bulivorovoro, from Ovalau, began his legal studies in 2012 while serving in the Fiji Police Force.

He said the journey required significant sacrifice, discipline and careful time management as he balanced his responsibilities at work, university and home.

“Sometimes you have to sacrifice, studying late at night and waking up early,” he said.

He credited his wife and children for their support throughout his studies, acknowledging that their encouragement had helped him reach the milestone.

For Mr Bulivorovoro, becoming a lawyer was the fulfilment of a childhood ambition to become a peacemaker.

“From enforcing the law to achieving this and becoming admitted to the Bar today, it has been a very successful journey for me,” he said.

He also acknowledged Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu for believing in him and supporting his professional development, as well as his colleagues and lecturers at the University of Fiji.

However, Mr Bulivorovoro said his journey did not end with his admission to the Bar.

He plans to gain more practical experience within the Police Prosecution Unit and is considering further studies towards a Master of Laws.

He encouraged students facing challenges in their studies not to lose hope.

“Don’t give up. Of course, everything will be hard, and there will be challenges, but don’t lose hope. Just be determined,” Mr Bulivorovoro said.