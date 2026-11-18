An Assistant Minister has reportedly died after being found unresponsive inside a washroom at Parliament House in Suva at around 11am today.

Sources said the Assistant Minister had gone to the washroom when his driver became concerned after he failed to return.

After waiting for some time, the driver went to check on him but received no response when he called out.

The driver then alerted other Members of Parliament, who went to check on the Assistant Minister.

Sources said an ambulance was called, while a fellow MP reportedly attempted to resuscitate him.

The resuscitation attempt was reportedly unsuccessful.

A request was also made for the Speaker of Parliament or the Secretary-General to be informed of the incident.

Official confirmation of the reported death is still being awaited.