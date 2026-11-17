More than 34 newly admitted lawyers have been challenged to uphold the integrity of the legal profession and use their skills to make a difference in the lives of the people they represent.

Chief Justice Salesi Temo said their admission to the Bar marked the beginning of a demanding professional journey, with an important responsibility to serve the community and the country.

Speaking at their admission ceremony at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva, Justice Temo urged the new practitioners to use their qualifications to benefit others.

“It is a day of celebration for you. Please use it well, serve the community, serve yourself and serve your family,” he said.

He reminded them that the realities of legal practice were different from studying law, requiring them to apply their knowledge and judgment in real-life situations.

“The realities of the profession are totally different,” he said.

Justice Temo acknowledged the personal sacrifices made by the graduates throughout their studies, as well as the support provided by their families and friends.

He encouraged the new lawyers to continue studying, conduct proper legal research and strengthen their understanding of court procedures and criminal law.

He said lawyers played an important role in society and had an opportunity to contribute positively to Fiji through their work.

Mr Temo also cautioned them against becoming discouraged by the challenges ahead, saying professional growth required patience, dedication and continuous learning.

"This admission is an opportunity to serve the country and make a difference in the lives of the people who depend on you," he said.