The Civil High Court will hear two applications on November 11 involving six assets connected to Imran Khan and another respondent that were declared unexplained wealth and remain under restraint orders.

The matters were called before Justice Senileba Levaci yesterday, with the six assets at the centre of both proceedings.

In the first application, filed in HBM 213 of 2023, Khan and the second respondent are seeking a stay pending determination of their appeal against the High Court judgment concerning the six assets declared to be unexplained wealth.

The six assets remain subject to restraint orders.

In the second application, arising from HBM 133 of 2026, the Director of Public Prosecutions is seeking, among other relief, forfeiture of the six assets that were the subject of HBM 213, as well as relief concerning a separate property at Davuilevu.

State lawyer Tevita Nemila appeared for the Director of Public Prosecutions, while lawyer Shayal Kant appeared for Khan and the second respondent.

During proceedings, Ms Kant submitted that there was an overlap between the two applications because they involved the six assets in HBM 213 and asked that the overlapping issues be heard together.

Mr Nemila argued that the applications should remain separate, although they may be heard on the same day.

Both parties have been directed to file their responses before the November 11 hearing.

Mr Nemila has also sought an extension of the restraining order on the additional assets.