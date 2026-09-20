Courts and Law

Tribunal preserves status quo on land earmarked for Damodar Complex

Tribunal member Jioji Boseiwaqa issued the order last Friday, September 18, in a matter involving Kamlesh Prasad, Executor and Trustee of the Estate of Hari Narayan, and the Director of Lands.

Monday 21 September 2026 | 08:00

Damodar city Nadi.

The Agricultural Tribunal has ordered that the current occupation and use of disputed agricultural land earmarked for the Damodar Complex development in Nadi remain unchanged pending the hearing and determination of an ongoing legal dispute.

Tribunal member Jioji Boseiwaqa issued the order last Friday, September 18, in a matter involving Kamlesh Prasad, Executor and Trustee of the Estate of Hari Narayan, and the Director of Lands.

Ashnil Narayan of AK Lawyers appeared on instructions of Pillay Naidu & Associates for the plaintiff, Kamlesh Prasad, while Jeremiah Lewaravu from the Attorney-General’s Chambers appeared for the Director of Lands.

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The orders will be sealed today.

Under the order, the applicant can continue occupying and using the entire subject property, Lot 6 SO 498.

This includes cultivating and harvesting crops, maintaining the land, using existing buildings and carrying out normal agricultural activities.

The order will remain in place pending the hearing and determination of References WD04, WD05 and WD06 of 2026.

The Tribunal also granted the applicant leave to amend the application in Reference WD06/2026.

The applicant was directed to file a supplementary affidavit attaching a letter from Tovolea’s Pte Limited.

The Director of Lands has 21 days to file and serve a defence, after which the applicant will have 14 days to file a reply.

The Tribunal further directed that all relevant documents be served on the Attorney-General’s Office within 14 days.

The matter has been adjourned to November 19 for mention.

The order does not determine the merits of the dispute but preserves the existing position on the land while proceedings continue.


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