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Courts and Law

High Court rules USP Facebook criticism was not defamatory

The court found that the Facebook comment amounted to criticism and political commentary rather than a literal accusation of criminal conduct.

Monday 26 October 2026 | 11:30

Former USP acting vice-chancellor Derrick Armstrong.

Former USP acting vice-chancellor Derrick Armstrong.

Strongly worded criticism of the University of the South Pacific's (USP) management on Facebook does not necessarily amount to defamation, the Civil High Court in Suva has ruled.

Justice Chaitanya Lakshman dismissed a defamation claim brought by former USP acting vice-chancellor Derrick Armstrong against consultant and academic Morgan Tuimaleali’ifano over comments made during a public debate about the university's governance.

The court found that the Facebook comment amounted to criticism and political commentary rather than a literal accusation of criminal conduct.

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The comment referred to alleged “plundering” by former USP leaders, including Armstrong, and questioned whether the university had become a “corporate cash cow” for senior managers.

Mr Armstrong argued that the remarks implied he had engaged in theft, fraud, criminal conspiracy, dishonesty and self-enrichment.

Mr Tuimaleali’ifano denied the allegations, maintaining that his comments were part of a wider public debate about executive remuneration and university governance.

Court considers context

In his judgment, Justice Lakshman said social media comments were often read quickly and impressionistically rather than subjected to detailed legal analysis.

The court found that expressions such as “plundering”, “cronies” and “cash cow” were figurative language used in the context of debate about USP's management and finances.

The court also considered a BDO investigation into the university's management practices.

While the report criticised oversight and remuneration arrangements involving senior staff, it did not conclude that Mr Armstrong had engaged in wrongdoing.

Justice Lakshman found that the Facebook comment, considered in its context, did not convey the defamatory meanings alleged by Mr Armstrong.

Claim dismissed

The court dismissed Mr Armstrong's defamation claim and ordered him to pay Mr Tuimaleali’ifano $2,000 in costs within 21 days.

Mr Tuimaleali’ifano was represented by Haniff Singh, a partner at Haniff Tuitoga Lawyers.

Mr Armstrong was represented by Siddharth Nandan, a partner at Reddy & Nandan Lawyers.

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