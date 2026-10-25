Labasa submission calls for separate Indo-Fijian ministry

A former Labasa-based journalist has called for the establishment of a Ministry of Indo-Fijian Affairs, claiming the community needs greater protection from violence, discrimination and threats to its safety.

Kamlesh Prasad made the proposal during public consultations on the Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2026 in Labasa on Saturday.

Mr Prasad claimed Indo-Fijians continued to face targeted abuse, threats, violence, home invasions, religious sacrilege and unfair treatment.

He argued that a dedicated ministry was needed to address the community's welfare and security concerns.

"No one has ever proposed this, but, I propose we need an Indo-Fijian Ministry to be setup apart from the already established Ministry of Multi-Ethnic Affairs".

Mr Prasad said Indo-Fijians had demonstrated resilience and commitment to Fiji's peace and prosperity throughout their nearly 150-year history in the country.

He highlighted the community's contributions to economic growth, infrastructure development, the civil service, public service and peace-building.

Questions existing ministry's role

Mr Prasad claimed the Ministry of Multi-Ethnic Affairs was not adequately addressing the needs and welfare of Indo-Fijians.

He argued that a separate ministry would allow greater attention to be given to issues affecting the community, while the existing ministry continued supporting other groups and projects.

"We need a ministry dedicated for Indo-Fijian affairs, the Ministry of Multi-Ethnic Affairs, can contribute to other projects and minority groups".

Mr Prasad also described Indo-Fijians as law-abiding citizens and referred to the country's history of political upheaval.

"We are law abiding citizens, we have never supported a coup by breaking the law, when you look at the prisons you know what I am talking about".

Raises safety concerns

Mr Prasad said greater protection was needed to prevent Indo-Fijians from experiencing further violence and insecurity.

He raised concerns about attacks on Indo-Fijian taxi drivers and home invasions, claiming such incidents occurred frequently.

"Our Indo-Fijian taxi drivers are assaulted and attacked almost daily, our homes are invaded daily," Mr Prasad added.

He maintained that establishing a dedicated ministry would help ensure the community's concerns received greater attention.