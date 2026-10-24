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Rugby

Flying Fijians avenge Japan defeat

The two sides were locked in 21-all at halftime.

Saturday 24 October 2026 | 20:00

Ben - Volavola

Ben Volavola slotted two penalties for Fiji in their 34-28 win over Japan on October 24, 2026.

Photo: FRU Media

The Flying Fijians have avenged their Pacific Nations Cup final loss to Japan with a 34-28 victory over the Brave Blossoms in Tokyo.

Fiji defeated Japan at Chichibunomiya Rugby Stadium during a Test match celebrating the Japan Rugby Union’s centenary.

The sides were locked at 21-all at half-time, with both teams scoring three converted tries.

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Fiji took the lead again when Terio Tamani scored in the 44th minute, with Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula adding the conversion. Japan later levelled the scores at 28-all.

Veteran Ben Volavola then slotted two penalties in the 60th and 69th minutes to seal the victory for Fiji.

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