Flying Fijians avenge Japan defeat

The Flying Fijians have avenged their Pacific Nations Cup final loss to Japan with a 34-28 victory over the Brave Blossoms in Tokyo.

Fiji defeated Japan at Chichibunomiya Rugby Stadium during a Test match celebrating the Japan Rugby Union’s centenary.

The sides were locked at 21-all at half-time, with both teams scoring three converted tries.

Fiji took the lead again when Terio Tamani scored in the 44th minute, with Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula adding the conversion. Japan later levelled the scores at 28-all.

Veteran Ben Volavola then slotted two penalties in the 60th and 69th minutes to seal the victory for Fiji.