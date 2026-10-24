Historic win boosts Bulikula’s World Cup semi-final hopes
Two tries to Tahlia Marshall in the first 10 minutes of the second half put the game to bed and ensured the Bulikula would claim their first victory at a World Cup.
Saturday 24 October 2026 | 16:00
Fiji Bulikula ran in seven tries to one in a dominant victory over Papua New Guinea.
Photo: NRL Photos
The Fiji Bulikula moved a step closer to the Rugby League World Cup semi-finals after securing their first-ever World Cup victory with a dominant 40-4 win over Papua New Guinea in Port Moresby.
Fiji ran in five tries in the opening 35 minutes to take a commanding 30-4 lead at half-time before winger Tahlia Marshall scored twice early in the second half to put the result beyond doubt; she scored her first try two minutes before half time.
The Bulikula’s defence held firm as Papua New Guinea searched for a way back into the match, sealing a 36-point victory that puts Fiji in a strong position to reach the final four.
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Fiji will face France next weekend, with victory likely to secure a place in the knockout stage at their first World Cup. Papua New Guinea must beat New Zealand to keep its semi-final hopes alive.
Taina Navidi was named Player of the Match.