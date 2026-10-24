Historic win boosts Bulikula’s World Cup semi-final hopes

The Fiji Bulikula moved a step closer to the Rugby League World Cup semi-finals after securing their first-ever World Cup victory with a dominant 40-4 win over Papua New Guinea in Port Moresby.

Fiji ran in five tries in the opening 35 minutes to take a commanding 30-4 lead at half-time before winger Tahlia Marshall scored twice early in the second half to put the result beyond doubt; she scored her first try two minutes before half time.

The Bulikula’s defence held firm as Papua New Guinea searched for a way back into the match, sealing a 36-point victory that puts Fiji in a strong position to reach the final four.

Fiji will face France next weekend, with victory likely to secure a place in the knockout stage at their first World Cup. Papua New Guinea must beat New Zealand to keep its semi-final hopes alive.

Taina Navidi was named Player of the Match.