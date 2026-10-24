Nalaga’s late double seals Skipper Cup title for Nadroga

Former Fijian Drua winger Waqa Nalaga scored two late tries to inspire Nadroga to a dramatic 37-32 victory over Tailevu in the Skipper Cup semi-final at the National Stadium in Suva this afternoon.

The Stallions ran in six tries to book their spot in next week's final against Nadi.

Nadroga appeared to be losing control when Tailevu surged ahead 32-27 in the dying minutes, but Nalaga crossed twice to seal a thrilling win for the Stallions.

Nadroga led 20-15 at half-time before Tailevu fought back to take the lead for the first time at 29-27.

After Nalaga’s first try levelled the scores at 32-32, the winger struck again in the corner to secure the five-point victory.

Tailevu extended their advantage to 32-27 through a late penalty, but Nalaga’s late double proved decisive as Nadroga secured the win.