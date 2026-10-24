Nalaga’s late double seals Skipper Cup title for Nadroga
The Stallions will face Nadi in next week's Skipper Cup final
Saturday 24 October 2026 | 17:00
Updated 24 October 2026 | 18:38 FJT
Action between Nadroga and Tailevu during their Skipper Cup semi-final at the National Stadium, Suva on October 24, 2026.
Photo: Leon Lord
Former Fijian Drua winger Waqa Nalaga scored two late tries to inspire Nadroga to a dramatic 37-32 victory over Tailevu in the Skipper Cup semi-final at the National Stadium in Suva this afternoon.
The Stallions ran in six tries to book their spot in next week's final against Nadi.
Nadroga appeared to be losing control when Tailevu surged ahead 32-27 in the dying minutes, but Nalaga crossed twice to seal a thrilling win for the Stallions.
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Nadroga led 20-15 at half-time before Tailevu fought back to take the lead for the first time at 29-27.
After Nalaga’s first try levelled the scores at 32-32, the winger struck again in the corner to secure the five-point victory.
Tailevu extended their advantage to 32-27 through a late penalty, but Nalaga’s late double proved decisive as Nadroga secured the win.