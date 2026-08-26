Courts and Law

Judge raises alarm over missing items in Police custody

The items allegedly included clothing, perfumes, jewellery, bags and a bottle of liquor. Some of her belongings had been returned.

Thursday 27 August 2026 | 08:00

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A High Court judge has raised serious concerns over reports of drugs and personal belongings going missing while in Police custody, describing the situation as unacceptable.

Justice Riyaz Hamza raised the issue in the High Court in Lautoka during proceedings involving three people charged in connection with the alleged importation and possession of 491.6 grams of methamphetamine.

Second accused Mereani Caginisiga told the court that several of her personal belongings seized by border Police were missing.

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The items allegedly included clothing, perfumes, jewellery, bags and a bottle of liquor. Some of her belongings had been returned.

Caginisiga is jointly charged with Kalokalo Mataunidilo and Malaysian national Chan Mooi Sing over the alleged importation of illicit drugs from Malaysia into Fiji through Nadi International Airport.

The court heard that between December 21, 2025, and January 6, 2026, the accused allegedly facilitated the importation of 491.6 grams of methamphetamine from Malaysia to Fiji without lawful authority.

Caginisiga and Sing face an additional charge alleging unlawful possession of the drugs.

A further count alleges the pair transferred, transported and imported methamphetamine in Nadi between December 31, 2025, and January 6, 2026.

Mataunidilo faces one count of unlawful importation of illicit drugs involving the same quantity of methamphetamine.

The prosecution alleges the drugs were transported on a flight from Malaysia, via Singapore, to Nadi International Airport.

The court directed all parties to resolve outstanding disclosure matters and the complaint over the missing property before the next hearing.

The matter will return to the High Court in Lautoka on September 17.

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