Women across Macuata are seeking greater support as soil and coastal erosion, flooding and saltwater intrusion threaten gardens, fishing areas and small businesses.

Representing women in the province, Jane Naulu also questioned how Government would ensure women had meaningful representation in decisions on disaster recovery, relocation and climate adaptation.

Minister for Rural, Maritime and Disaster Management Mosese Bulitavu said women affected by climate change could access Government programmes supporting agriculture, water security and sustainable livelihoods.

Speaking at a town hall in Nukubalavu, Savusavu, Mr Bulitavu said programmes were already available, but more needed to be done to ensure communities knew what assistance they could access.

He said the media could play an important role in informing communities about Government programmes and their requirements.

Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica said Government was working with women’s groups to support agricultural production and sustainable livelihoods.

He cited a greenhouse initiative developed in collaboration with British American Tobacco that produced vegetable seedlings for communities.

Mr Bulitavu said other programmes included floodgate repairs, water and sanitation initiatives, and solar freezers to support women’s livelihoods.

He said the ministry would link Ms Naulu with Northern Division officials to identify available programmes and assistance.