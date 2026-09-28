Lateef jailed 20 months for drug possession

Former senior lawyer Shazran Abdul Lateef has been sentenced to 20 months’ imprisonment for two counts of unlawful possession of illicit drugs, with the court treating his professional standing as an aggravating factor.

Lateef was sentenced this afternoon by Resident Magistrate Joseph Daurewa after pleading guilty to both counts.

The court heard that Lateef and another person were travelling in a vehicle when police stopped and searched them. Drugs were found during the search, leading to Lateef’s arrest and prosecution.

In sentencing, the court considered several mitigating factors, including Lateef’s age, recent health problems following a stroke, his admission of drug addiction, cooperation with police and stated intention to rehabilitate.

The court also recognised that his guilty plea saved judicial time and resources.

However, the court found that these factors had to be balanced against the seriousness of the offences and the need for deterrence.

Lateef’s professional standing was identified as an aggravating factor. The court noted that, as a senior lawyer with more than 30 years of experience, he was expected to uphold and respect the law.

The court considered relevant sentencing tariffs and authorities for drug offences. While the quantity of drugs was relatively low, the court stressed the importance of deterrence, particularly in cases involving hard drugs because of the harm they cause in communities.

As both offences arose from the same incident, the court imposed an aggregate sentence rather than separate penalties.

A starting point of 30 months’ imprisonment was set before reductions were applied. The court granted a six-month reduction for his guilty plea and accepted that it demonstrated genuine remorse.

Lateef was sentenced to 20 months’ imprisonment on both counts, with the sentences to run concurrently with any existing term of imprisonment he is currently serving.

The court rejected a suspended sentence, finding that imprisonment was necessary despite Lateef’s age, health condition and personal circumstances.

It found that a custodial sentence was appropriate given the seriousness of the offences and the need for deterrence.

The court also ordered that the seized drugs be destroyed within 28 days under the supervision of the Officer in Charge of the Suva Magistrates Court or an authorised delegate.

Lateef is currently serving a sentence for another similar drug offence.