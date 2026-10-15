A defence lawyer has asked the High Court in Ba to order additional testing of the cocaine seized at Vatia Wharf before it is destroyed.

Defence lawyer Shirley Tivao does not oppose disposal of the 2,644kg seizure but wants further testing and safeguards to protect the integrity of the evidence.

The issue came before Justice Samuela Qica at the High Court in Ba today, where 12 people charged in connection with the alleged importation of the cocaine shipment appeared.

The court considered a notice of motion seeking an order for the disposal of the seized drugs, supported by an affidavit.

Ms Tivao, who represents four Ecuadorian nationals — Gonzalez, Sanchez, Parraga and Bermello — raised concerns about the destruction process, including the need for retesting and whether defence lawyers would be allowed to attend.

The concerns come amid questions about possible evidence contamination, prompting consideration of additional safeguards, including presumptive and confirmatory testing before the cocaine is destroyed.

The prosecution is also expected to provide the defence with details of the proposed destruction, including the location, arrangements for attendance and testing procedures.

The prosecution will file a report documenting the destruction after the process.

The four Ecuadorian nationals are among 12 accused charged in connection with the alleged importation of approximately 2,644 kilograms of illicit drugs.

The other accused are Ponipate Mateyawa, John Toatala, Merewalesi Qolimaiwasa, Bainivalu Sauturaga, Norman Fisher, Manasa Saladrau, Anaseini Rokolati and Anand Kumar. They are represented by several defence lawyers.

All 12 face charges of conspiracy to import illicit drugs, while some also face additional charges relating to the possession of proceeds of crime.

It is alleged that between November 1, 2025, and January 15, 2026, the accused conspired with one another and others in and around Fiji to unlawfully import, transport, transfer and store approximately 2,644 kilograms of illicit drugs.

The allegations have yet to be determined by the court.

Defence given seven days to respond

Several defence lawyers sought additional time to clarify their clients’ positions on the proposed destruction, with some indicating they did not oppose the application.

The court directed the remaining defence counsel to indicate within seven days whether they objected to the destruction order. Any objections must be supported by affidavits.

The prosecution, represented by John Rabuku and Joeli Naivalu, is expected to provide further information on the proposed destruction process and the safeguards to be followed.

The court is scheduled to hear the application and the substantive matter on October 22.



