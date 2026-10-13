Veteran earns Flying Fijians call-up

For 15 years, Etonia Roko­tuisawa has played his way through the domestic rugby competitions and now the veteran Naitasiri utility back believes his hard work is finally paying off.

At an age when many players start considering retirement, Rokotuisawa is preparing for a new challenge with the Flying Fi­jians in the upcoming Japan Test followed by the Nations Champi­onship.

Speaking to SUNsports, Rokotui­sawa admitted he never expected to get the opportunity.

"I was not expecting my name to be called up by the head coach. It has been 15 years of my life play­ing local rugby," he said.

"I'm one of the oldest rugby players in Naitasiri and it is about time when I have to hang my rugby boots."

However, the veteran believes his age should not limit what he can achieve.

"I'm grateful to the Fiji Rugby Union. I believe it was my fate to earn this call-up and represent my country.

"Despite my age, it does not stop me from pursuing my rugby ca­reer. I'm ready and looking for­ward to it."

Rokotuisawa's recent involvement with the Skipper Select side, coached by Rupeni Nasiga, also gave him valuable exposure against the Fijian Drua.

He believes the experience would help him adapt to the demands of international rugby.

"I will learn a lot, gain knowl­edge and skills from players who have played at the highest level overseas," he said.

Rokotuisawa also urged young players not to give up on their rugby dreams.

"Nothing is impossible. Always have faith, listen to your parents and you will achieve greater things in life," he added.