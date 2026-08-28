Maharaj, Lateef file no-case-to-answer applications

Lawyers for Zoe Maharaj and Shazran Lateef have filed no-case-to-answer applications after the State closed its case in their drug possession trial.

Maharaj and Lateef appeared before Chief Magistrate Josaia Waqaivolavola at the Suva Magistrates Court on Friday.

They are accused of unlawfully possessing 0.0063 grams of methamphetamine and 7.5 grams of marijuana in Raiwai on August 14, 2019.

During Friday’s trial, the State called its final two witnesses before closing its case.

Maharaj’s lawyer, Mesake Waqavanua of the Legal Aid Commission, and Lateef’s lawyer, Joji Cakau of Vosarogo Lawyers, submitted that the State had insufficient evidence to prove the charges against their clients.

All parties have been given time to make their submissions before Chief Magistrate Waqaivolavola delivers his ruling on the no-case-to-answer applications.

Both accused remain in remand.