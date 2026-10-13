Man convicted of raping first cousin

A 23-year-old man has been convicted of raping his 32-year-old first cousin by the High Court in Labasa.

He was charged with one count of rape and appeared before Justice Lee James Burney.

The court heard that the incident occurred on Taveuni on May 6, 2025.

The complainant had known the accused since he was a small child, and they shared a close family relationship.

The accused lived with his family near the complainant, who lived with her siblings and children.

In the early hours of May 6, the complainant heard the accused calling to her through her bedroom window.

She told him he could come inside if he wanted to eat and could lie down in the living room, where her children were sleeping. She then fell asleep again.

The court heard that the accused, who was drunk, raped her while she was in bed.

Justice Burney found the complainant to be a truthful and reliable witness.

He described the accused as an immature young man who appeared not to fully understand the gravity of his situation.

Having carefully considered all the evidence and the parties’ submissions, Justice Burney found the accused guilty as charged and convicted him.

He will be sentenced at a later date.