Courts and Law

High Court sentences farmer to nine years for rape

Justice Lee James Burney said the farmer had breached the trust of a vulnerable young woman in her own home.

Tuesday 13 October 2026 | 12:30

Prison

A 35-year-old farmer who raped his cousin’s de-facto partner has been sentenced to nine years in prison by the High Court in Labasa.

He was convicted of one count of rape by Justice Lee James Burney.

The court heard that the incident occurred in Cakaudrove on October 6, 2023, when the complainant was 20 years old.

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The farmer went to the woman’s house to use his phone to call for transport to Labasa because it was the only place in the village with network coverage.

The woman was home alone while her partner was away at the farm when the rape occurred.

She managed to free herself and ran to the nearest neighbour, her partner’s aunt, who was also the farmer’s aunt.

Justice Burney told the farmer that he had raped a vulnerable young woman in her own home, where she was entitled to feel safe.

He said the farmer’s age and family relationship with the woman meant his offending breached the trust she was entitled to place in him.

The judge sentenced the farmer to nine years in prison, with a non-parole period of five years, 10 months and three weeks.

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