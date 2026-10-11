Koroturaga eye strong Fijian Cup challenge

Koroturaga mixed touch team is stepping up preparations for next month’s Fijian Cup.

Manager Philip Curuki is confident the side can challenge for the title through discipline, unity and commitment.

Speaking to SUNsports, Curuki said the team was focusing on fitness, combinations and executing its game plan.

“The players have shown great commitment, and we’re using every training session to build chemistry and sharpen our game plan.”

Curuki said communication, defensive discipline and execution under pressure remained key areas for improvement ahead of the competition.

“Those small details often decide big games, so that’s where we’re putting our attention,” he said.

He believes the squad has the talent and attitude to compete strongly, provided players continue improving and remain united.

“If we keep improving week by week and stay united, I believe we can compete strongly for the title,” Curuki said.

He urged players to trust their preparation, remain focused and put the team ahead of individual ambitions.

Curuki also thanked Koroturaga supporters for their continued encouragement as the team prepares for the Fijian Cup.

“To our supporters, thank you for standing behind us, we’ll do our best to make Koroturaga proud,” he said.