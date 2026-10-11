Teen badminton player sets sights on representing Fiji

Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) High School student Shivawn Kumari setting her sights on representing Fiji in badminton as she builds her experience in the sport.

The 16-year-old competed in the women’s doubles at the China Club Fiji Open at Yat Sen Hall in Suva last Saturday, using the tournament to develop her skills and gain valuable experience.

“I’m basically here for experience to build my career step-by-step.

“I see myself being a potential player in the coming badminton championships,” Kumar said.

“I’m here to make myself better and make a name for myself.”

In her first year of playing competitively, Kumar said she was enjoying the sport, having been introduced to badminton by friends.

“I saw them play it. There was so much joy in the sport that it just inspired me to come and play as a player,” she said.

“It made me feel a lot better as a person myself.”

Kumar said badminton had helped her stay active, build confidence and connect with other players.

She identified court timing and communication as key areas she needed to improve.

Balancing academic commitments with training has also been challenging, but Kumar said she was working to manage both.

Beyond badminton, she aspires to become an aircraft engineer in the future.