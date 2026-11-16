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Courts and Law

Man gets suspended sentence for defiling young cousin

The 25-year-old was sentenced to two years, seven months and 10 days in prison after pleading guilty to defilement.

Monday 16 November 2026 | 17:30

Updated 16 November 2026 | 19:19 FJT

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A 25-year-old Lautoka man has been sentenced to two years, seven months and 10 days imprisonment, with the sentence suspended for five years, after admitting to defiling his 13-year-old cousin.

Justice Sunil Sharma sentenced the man in the High Court in Lautoka after finding him guilty of one representative count of defilement of a young person aged between 13 and 16.

The court heard that the accused and the victim were first cousins and that he had been living with her family since August 2025.

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Between September and December 2025, they had sexual intercourse on several occasions. The victim was then aged over 13 but under 14.

The man initially denied a rape charge involving the same victim but was acquitted following a trial. In this matter, he pleaded guilty to the defilement charge and admitted the prosecution's summary of facts.

In sentencing, Justice Sharma identified several aggravating factors, including the age difference between the accused and the victim, the breach of trust arising from their family relationship and the prevalence of sexual offences against young people.

The judge adopted a starting point of three years’ imprisonment and increased it by two-and-a-half years to account for the aggravating factors.

The sentence was then reduced to reflect the man's good character, lack of previous convictions, remorse, early guilty plea and time spent in remand.

The court found that special circumstances justified suspending the sentence, citing his youth, first-offender status, cooperation with Police, acceptance of responsibility and prospects of rehabilitation.

Justice Sharma suspended the prison term for five years and advised the man that he had 30 days to appeal.

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