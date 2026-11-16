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Five arrested in Narain jetty drug raid

They were taken to Totogo Police Station. The seized substances have been sent for analysis.

Monday 16 November 2026 | 12:00

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The Totogo Operations team, Police Dog Unit and Fiji Detector Dog Unit searched the vessel and found clear plastic bags containing dried leaves believed to be marijuana hidden in a vehicle.

The Totogo Operations team, Police Dog Unit and Fiji Detector Dog Unit searched the vessel and found clear plastic bags containing dried leaves believed to be marijuana hidden in a vehicle.

Fiji Police Force.

Five people have been arrested after police found suspected marijuana during a raid on an inter-island vessel at Narain Jetty in Suva early this morning.

The Totogo Operations team, Police Dog Unit and Fiji Detector Dog Unit searched the vessel and found clear plastic bags containing dried leaves believed to be marijuana hidden in a vehicle.

A further search by K9 officers led to the five suspects allegedly being found with substances believed to be marijuana.

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They were taken to Totogo Police Station. The seized substances have been sent for analysis.

Investigations continue.

Anyone with information can call 1681.

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