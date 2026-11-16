‘Civil society exists to check power, not chase it’

A women's rights body says civil society groups do not need to contest elections to influence policy, stressing that NGOs exist to hold those in power accountable and strengthen democracy.

Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre coordinator Shamima Ali has told Minister for Public Works, Transport and Meteorological Services Ro Filipe Tuisawau that civil society groups “exist to check power, not chase it”.

Her comments follow remarks made by Ro Filipe last week, when he said leaders of non-governmental organisations (NGOs) must either remain in their roles or contest elections.

The centre said it was shocked by the Minister’s comments about the role of civil society organisations (CSOs).

“We do not need a seat in Parliament to have a say in the governance of our country,” Ms Ali said.

“CSOs and NGOs do not need to run for office to shape policy; holding power to account is our job.”

She said a healthy democracy did not require NGOs to become political parties but relied on them to hold those in power accountable.

Ms Ali said CSOs and NGOs also played an important role in shaping laws and policies.

“They are the bridge between everyday people and the policies that govern them,” she said.

Ms Ali urged Ro Filipe not to use his position to make “irresponsible comments” that could narrow the work of rights-based groups, limit scrutiny of laws and leaders, and silence dissent.

“The last I checked, Fiji is still a democratic country,” she said.

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