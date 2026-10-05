Masere to enter further plea over alleged social media posts

Ana Masere is expected to enter a further plea in the High Court in Lautoka on October 20 over allegations involving Facebook and TikTok posts concerning Rajendra Sheromani.

Masere appeared before Justice Riyaz Hamza yesterday, facing one count of causing harm by posting an electronic communication, contrary to Section 24(1)(a), (b) and (c) of the Online Safety Act 2018.

The court heard that between February 1 and February 16, 2025, in Lautoka, Masere allegedly uploaded videos to her Facebook and TikTok accounts concerning Sheromani.

The State alleges that in the videos, Masere accused Sheromani of stealing property belonging to Sherin Roma Devi and that the posts were made with the intention of causing harm to him.

Justice Hamza will call the matter for further plea on October 20.

The State, represented by Joeli Naivalu, undertook to file the information within seven days.

Masere was represented by Viraat Anand of Viraat Anand Lawyers.

Her bail was extended.