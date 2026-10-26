ODPP prepares extradition bid in missing drug exhibit case

Fiji authorities are preparing an extradition application for a person of interest in the alleged disappearance of a drug exhibit from the Suva High Court, while investigators trace possible financial transactions linked to the missing drugs.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) is working with the Fiji Police Force to gather the documents needed to initiate extradition proceedings.

Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu confirmed that the matter had been referred to the ODPP for the necessary legal action.

“They will file an arrest warrant regarding that, and we will follow the due process,” he said.

Mr Tudravu said police could not simply enter another jurisdiction to bring a person before the courts.

He said the legal requirements of both Fiji and the other jurisdiction had to be followed.

“They have their own systems that need to be followed, and we have ours. But definitely those are also in the line of our investigators to follow, and it is with the relevant authority,” he said.

International assistance

Mr Tudravu said international partners had pledged their support, but authorities first needed to complete the necessary legal procedures.

“Once they get that warrant, we will definitely get things rolling. Sir, we can say that your international partners are very keen to assist you. I can confirm that they are willing as they have pledged their support, but we need the system to get him,” Mr Tudravu said.

The ODPP confirmed that preparations for the extradition application were under way.

“In relation to the alleged person of interest in the matter concerning the missing drug exhibit from the Suva Court, the ODPP is working closely with the Fiji Police Force to gather all necessary information and documentation to support the filing of an extradition application. The application will be filed in due course,” the statement said.

Investigators follow money trail

Assistant Commissioner of Police Crime Loraini Seru said investigations involving identified persons of interest were continuing.

She confirmed that the Anti-Money Laundering and Proceeds of Crime Unit was examining possible financial transactions linked to the alleged sale and transportation of the missing drugs.

Investigators are seeking to trace any money trail that could help establish links to the suspected activities.

The extradition application has yet to be filed, and authorities have not confirmed when the process will begin.