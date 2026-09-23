Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has called for a strong and independent media as Pacific journalists and media leaders gather in Savusavu for the eighth Pacific Media Summit.

Officially opening the summit at Wasawasa Resort today, Mr Rabuka said the media had an essential role in supporting healthy democracies and keeping the public informed.

He said media organisations must remain free to question, investigate and challenge those in positions of power, while exposing corruption, abuse of power and failures in public administration.

“Freedom comes with responsibility,” Mr Rabuka said.

Mr Rabuka said Fiji’s repeal of the Media Industry Development Authority Act reflected the Government’s position that the media should be free to question, investigate, challenge and inform the public.

He also highlighted the growing role of digital technology in connecting Pacific communities separated by vast distances.

He said digital innovation had created opportunities for voices from remote islands and communities to reach national, regional and international audiences.

Mr Rabuka said a truly connected Blue Pacific must ensure no community was left unheard and no child was left voiceless on issues affecting their future.

The summit, themed “Reaching the Remote: Media and Digital Innovation for a Connected Blue Pacific,” brings together almost 200 media professionals and stakeholders from across the region to discuss the changing media landscape, digital innovation and the future of journalism.

After 14 years, Fiji is hosting another Pacific Islands News Association (PINA) Media Summit. The last PINA Media Summit held in Fiji was in 2012 at the Lagoon Resort in Pacific Harbour.

The official launch of the Pacific Centre for Communication and Journalism was also held today, in partnership with Fiji National University and the Fijian Media Association.