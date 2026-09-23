Nation

Question, investigate and hold power to account: PM to journalists

Sitiveni Rabuka says digital innovation can help connect remote Pacific communities and amplify their voices.

Wednesday 23 September 2026 | 12:00

Updated 23 September 2026 | 14:09 FJT

PINA

From Left : Pacific Islands News Association (PINA) president Kalafi Moala, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and Pacific Islands Forum public affairs officer Johnson Honimei at the opening of the PINA summit in Savusavu on September 23, 2026.

Photo: Talei Roko

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has called for a strong and independent media as Pacific journalists and media leaders gather in Savusavu for the eighth Pacific Media Summit.

Officially opening the summit at Wasawasa Resort today, Mr Rabuka said the media had an essential role in supporting healthy democracies and keeping the public informed.

He said media organisations must remain free to question, investigate and challenge those in positions of power, while exposing corruption, abuse of power and failures in public administration.

Related stories

“Freedom comes with responsibility,” Mr Rabuka said.

Mr Rabuka said Fiji’s repeal of the Media Industry Development Authority Act reflected the Government’s position that the media should be free to question, investigate, challenge and inform the public.

He also highlighted the growing role of digital technology in connecting Pacific communities separated by vast distances.

He said digital innovation had created opportunities for voices from remote islands and communities to reach national, regional and international audiences.

Mr Rabuka said a truly connected Blue Pacific must ensure no community was left unheard and no child was left voiceless on issues affecting their future.

The summit, themed “Reaching the Remote: Media and Digital Innovation for a Connected Blue Pacific,” brings together almost 200 media professionals and stakeholders from across the region to discuss the changing media landscape, digital innovation and the future of journalism.

After 14 years, Fiji is hosting another Pacific Islands News Association (PINA) Media Summit. The last PINA Media Summit held in Fiji was in 2012 at the Lagoon Resort in Pacific Harbour.

The official launch of the Pacific Centre for Communication and Journalism was also held today, in partnership with Fiji National University and the Fijian Media Association.

News you can trust:

This story was verified by multiple sources
This story was fact-checked

Explore more on these topics

FijiNews

Most popular

PINA
Nation

Question, investigate and hold power to account: PM to journalists

former Post Fiji chief executive officer Anirudha Bansod
Courts and Law

Judge questions Bansod’s conviction appeal

Justice Minister and Acting Attorney-General Siromi Turaga
Nation

Justice Minister vows independent probe into missing cocaine exhibits

Makaefa Savu has been named in the Fiji women's 3x3 basketball team.
Other Sports

Fitness key for Fiji 3x3 women at Youth Olympics

Rewa side
Football

Rewa ready to defend title

FMF - IDC - pools
Football

FMF Inter-district-championship pools drawn

(L-R) Fiji Zone Taxi Association acting national general secretary Mohammed Shameem and national treasurer Ravinesh Kumar at the association’s meeting with the Fiji Competition and Consumer Commission (FCCC) and Police at the Nadi Civic Centre on September 17. Photo: Katherine Naidu.
Transport

Taxi operators question app using private cars for passenger services

CAPTION: (L-R) Female Taxi Drivers Western coordinator Saleeman Bi with the Central, Eastern and Southern Taxi Operators representative Jimmy Khan at the Fiji Zone Taxi Association meeting with the Fiji Competition and Consumer Commission (FCCC) and Police at the Nadi Civic Centre on September 17. Photo: Katherine Naidu. 
Transport

Taxi service gaps driving passengers to 'pari' operators: Khan

Children under five years old were the most affected, accounting for 30 per cent of all cases nationwide.
Health

Flu-like illness cases surge 75 per cent in one week