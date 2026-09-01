The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions is reviewing new forensic evidence in the case involving the death of Police Constable Peniasi Racagi but says it will not rush its decision.

The ODPP received a laboratory analysis report from the Fiji Police Force last month, providing a key development in the investigation into Constable Racagi's death.

All samples and specimens relating to the investigation were sent to New Zealand earlier this year because Fiji lacked the specialised forensic laboratory equipment required to complete the examinations.

The ODPP said the matter was being reviewed in accordance with its standard procedures.

“Such matters can take time, and it is important that we do not rush the process or make a decision before all relevant evidence has been properly assessed.

“All available evidence, including the new forensic evidence, will be considered collectively before a conclusion is reached. We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding while this process is ongoing,” the ODPP said.

The ODPP will forward its recommendations to the Fiji Police Force once the review is completed and a decision has been made.

The development comes months after the ODPP discontinued proceedings against Keni Salawai and Jope Seniloli, who were initially accused of murdering Constable Racagi.

Proceedings against the two men were discontinued in the High Court in Suva on May 22, 2026, after the State filed a nolle prosequi.

Constable Racagi, 24, was found dead in Lami in the early hours of Sunday, February 22, 2026, while on official duty.