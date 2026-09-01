Courts and Law

ODPP reviewing new forensic evidence in Peniasi Racagi's death

Samples were sent to New Zealand as Fiji lacked specialised laboratory equipment; prosecutors say they will not rush a decision

Tuesday 01 September 2026 | 13:30

Updated 01 September 2026 | 14:57 FJT

Police Constable Peniasi Racagi.

The Late Police Constable Peniasi Racagi.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions is reviewing new forensic evidence in the case involving the death of Police Constable Peniasi Racagi but says it will not rush its decision.

The ODPP received a laboratory analysis report from the Fiji Police Force last month, providing a key development in the investigation into Constable Racagi's death.

All samples and specimens relating to the investigation were sent to New Zealand earlier this year because Fiji lacked the specialised forensic laboratory equipment required to complete the examinations.

Related stories

The ODPP said the matter was being reviewed in accordance with its standard procedures.

“Such matters can take time, and it is important that we do not rush the process or make a decision before all relevant evidence has been properly assessed.

“All available evidence, including the new forensic evidence, will be considered collectively before a conclusion is reached. We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding while this process is ongoing,” the ODPP said.

The ODPP will forward its recommendations to the Fiji Police Force once the review is completed and a decision has been made.

The development comes months after the ODPP discontinued proceedings against Keni Salawai and Jope Seniloli, who were initially accused of murdering Constable Racagi.

Proceedings against the two men were discontinued in the High Court in Suva on May 22, 2026, after the State filed a nolle prosequi.

Constable Racagi, 24, was found dead in Lami in the early hours of Sunday, February 22, 2026, while on official duty.

Explore more on these topics

FijiCourts

Most popular

former deputy prime minister Biman Prasad
Courts and Law

Parties ready as Biman Prasad trial awaits start

Nama Fiji Director Debra Sadranu and FHTA CEO Fantasha Lockington. PHoto: WAISEA NASOKIA.
Tourism

Tourism industry looks to global standards to lift competitiveness

Austrian Consulate General Commercial Section representative Ulrike Straka (yellow top) with NCCI president Lawrence Kumar and the delegates. Photo: Waisea Nasokia.
Business

Austrian businesses eye Fiji opportunities

Tailevu's openside flanker Saimoni Seruvatu (with ball) leads the charge against Naitasiri during their Skipper Cup round 5 match at Nakelo District School on August 29, 2026. Photo: loane Asioli
Rugby

Tailevu sweeps Battle of the Kubuna

Naitasiri women's centre Lusiana T inai stops Tailevu's centre Vika Naibena in her tracks during their Mara ma Championship round five match at Nakelo District School on August 29, 2026. Photo: loane Asioli
Rugby

Naitasiri women ready to reset

Sacred Heart College (SHC) Under-19 girls team at the National Netball Centre on August 28, 2026.
Volleyball

Six-player SHC reach volleyball quarters

The Nadi Central facility will cater for first-time gym users and experienced fitness enthusiasts, allowing members to train at their own pace and work towards their individual fitness goals.
Health

True Fitness gym expands to Nadi in November

Participants during the Fiji National University, 2026 National Conference on Information Technology at the Shangri-La hotel on August 28, 2026.
Technology

FNU brings Pacific perspective to global AI education

Illisapeci Takalaiyale started making jewellery in 2018. Eight years later, the mother of three has expanded her business journey into a new salon.
Personal Finance

From beads to beauty: Mother turns passion into business