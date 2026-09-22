Marist celebrates 30th Anniversary on hockey turf

The Marist Men’s Hockey Club will mark its 30th anniversary by staging the three-day Marist Eastgate Memorial tournament at the National Hockey Centre in Suva from Friday.

The milestone tournament has become a key event on Fiji’s hockey calendar, bringing together players from hockey-playing districts across the country, along with overseas-based Pacific players and international teams.

The tournament will feature New Zealand-based Pacific athletes and some of Fiji’s strongest local talent, providing valuable exposure for players and strengthening its role as a pathway to national team selection and the Pacific All Stars programme.

However, elite players from the Solomon Islands have withdrawn due to the unavailability of flights.

Club spokesman Paul Fraser said the 30th anniversary was a celebration of the tournament’s contribution to the sport and the wider community.

“For thirty years, this tournament has grown to be the heartbeat of Fiji hockey,” he said.

“It brings our districts together, showcases our best players, and creates opportunities for young athletes to grow and shine.

“Including overseas-based Pacific players and teams has raised the standard of competition and given our local athletes exposure they cannot get elsewhere.”

Fraser said the anniversary event also reflected the club’s long-standing commitment to player development.

“This tournament has always been about more than winning. It’s about building pathways, strengthening communities, and giving our players a platform to reach the highest levels of the sport.”

The club has encouraged fans and supporters to turn out in big numbers to support the tournament.