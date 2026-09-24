A combination of labour disputes, material shortages, land negotiations and geotechnical safety assessments has delayed the relocation of Nabavatu villagers.

Dozens of families continue to live in temporary tents while waiting for permanent homes behind the Savadrau Assemblies of God Church compound at Nadoiviri in Dreketi, Macuata.

Five years after Tropical Cyclone Yasa displaced the community, villagers are still waiting to move into 37 permanent homes.

The issue was raised at the Savusavu Town Hall in Nukubalavu Village, Savusavu, last night.

Village representative Sami Veleko said the prolonged wait had taken a toll on residents, many of whom continued to experience high levels of poverty.

Villagers also remain concerned about whether the proposed relocation site will remain safe as sea levels continue to rise.

Minister for Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management Mosese Bulitavu said several factors had contributed to the project’s delay.

He said worker protests involving some Bangladeshi labourers employed by contractors, difficulties in securing construction materials and ongoing land negotiations had slowed progress.

Mr Bulitavu said geotechnical surveys were also necessary to determine whether the site could safely accommodate the new homes and supporting infrastructure.

“These are lessons learned,” he said.

Despite the setbacks, Mr Bulitavu said the Government was working towards handing over the houses to residents around December.

Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica said he had reviewed a Public Accounts Committee report indicating that the 37 houses had been completed.

Mr Kamikamica said the Government would meet with divisional authorities to assess the community’s immediate needs and determine what assistance could be provided while residents waited to relocate.