Nabukadogo Village in Macuata is facing flooding, water shortages and worsening dry conditions as El Niño tests the community’s resilience.

For more than two decades, residents have lived with flooding and water problems.

Village resident Ilisoni Bativuka Dovibua, 53, said flooding during the wet season was a major concern, with water entering homes and damaging houses.

“The main issue there is the flooding during wet season,” he said.

Mr Dovibua said the village had considered building a seawall but was advised during consultations that drainage would be a better option.

He said a European consultant advised villagers that a seawall would not stop the water and could eventually break and cause further damage.

Mr Dovibua said a surveyor from Japan also told villagers that the sea level was higher than the village, contributing to flooding during high tides and heavy rain.

The village experienced serious flooding during Tropical Cyclones Ana and Yasa, forcing residents to use boats to move elderly people and children to evacuation centres.

Nabukadogo Church and Nabukadogo Vanua House were used as evacuation centres, with villagers divided between the two buildings.

Mr Dovibua said some residents remained at the evacuation centres for almost two weeks.

The green material on the building was damaged by large waves from the sea. Photo: Supplied





Water shortage adds to pressure

The village is also facing ongoing challenges with its water supply.

Mr Dovibua said residents depended on a water source in Navakasobu Village, about 3.5 kilometres away.

When there were problems with the source or the village tank, residents needed transport to travel there and check the system.

He said concerns about water quality had also been raised after some villagers experienced skin problems, which health officials reportedly linked to dirty water.

Rotary Pacific later assisted with the water problem.

However, Mr Dovibua said the dry season and El Niño conditions were now creating another challenge.

He said water levels were dropping and the water had started changing colour, prompting villagers to conserve water and boil it before drinking.

The village now opens its water supply twice a day, in the morning and afternoon, as part of its conservation efforts.

Residents are also trying to grow vegetables despite the dry conditions.

Mr Dovibua said the village was seeking assistance with drainage and other measures to address its long-standing water and flooding problems.

“We are looking forward for those who have that heart to help us for our drainage fund in order to help our tomorrow generation,” he said.

“It is about 20 years knocking and no one answered.”