Rabi Island man sentenced to life for killing friend

A 25-year-old man who killed his friend during an alcohol-drinking gathering on Rabi Island in 2024 has been sentenced to mandatory life imprisonment by the High Court in Labasa.

Birirake Bere will serve eight years, eight months and three weeks before a pardon can be considered by the President of Fiji.

Bere was convicted of one count of murder of Tebura Bauro during a special court sitting on Rabi Island in the Northern Division.

He appeared before Acting Puisne Judge Penijamini Lomaloma.

The court heard that Bere knew punching, kicking and hitting Bauro on the head with an object for 10 to 15 minutes was dangerous, but continued the attack, resulting in his death.

The court also heard that Bere then asked his aunty for a knife to finish his friend.

Bauro was the only son and a caregiver to his ageing parents.

The incident happened on October 24, 2024, when Bauro and his father were gathered with Bere to drink alcohol.

The court heard that Bauro had an argument with his father before picking up two large stones to attack Bere after accusing him of hiding a bucket of toddy.

Bere pleaded not guilty and represented himself during the trial, stating that he acted in self-defence.

However, Justice Lomaloma said the sustained and excessive violence used against the victim was evident and that Bere’s claim of self-defence was not sufficient to provide a defence.