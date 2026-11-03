‘Coalition withdrawal means cabinet exit’

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says his coalition partners have not withdrawn from the Coalition Government, but if they write to him to withdraw, their members in Cabinet will have to leave too.

Mr Rabuka said this yesterday in response to a statement made by former civil servant and permanent secretary, Jioji Kotobalavu.

Mr Kotobalavu, who served as chief executive in the Prime Minister’s office under five Prime Ministers, said the National Federation Party (NFP) and SODELPA should resign from Cabinet under collective responsibility if they cannot support the Constitution Amendment Bill 2026.

If they (NFP and SODELPA) stayed and voted against the Bill in its third reading, Mr Kotobalavu further added that Mr Rabuka would have no choice but to ask the President to dissolve Parliament.

The Bill needs a two-thirds majority to pass.

SODELPA general secretary Levi Vere says his party is “not moving anywhere” from the coalition Government.

“We’re going through with the coalition, we’ll go through,” Mr Vere said.

NFP leader Biman Prasad also disagrees with Mr Kotobalavu’s claims.

“The constitution process is a parliamentary process; it’s a political process. It’s not a cabinet executive decision process,” Mr Prasad said.

He said parties were allowed to have their own opinions, and this was not about the coalition agreement.

Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica, as The People’s Alliance (PA) deputy party leader, said it was “very premature to be talking about people being sacked.”

“There’s still time to discuss and negotiate. I’m optimistic.”

He said the coalition had worked together for four years and resolved hard issues.

Attorney-General Sevuloni Valenitabua didn’t want to speculate. “I only deal with matters at hand.”

When asked if the coalition could collapse, the A-G said: “That is to be seen. This is politics. You don’t know what’s going to happen tomorrow.”

SODELPA leader Aseri Radrodro declined to comment.

He said he had not seen the claims made by Mr Kotobalavu. When this masthead offered to read it out, he said he needed to see it himself.

In the 2022 election, PA won 21 seats, NFP five and SODELPA three.

Mr Kotobalavu said Mr Rabuka could still govern with his 21 MPs and 10 or 11 cross-party or independent MPs who have joined the Coalition.