Double boost for Fiji deaf sevens teams

The Fiji men’s deaf sevens team continued its impressive run at the World Deaf Rugby Sevens Championship in Tokyo, Japan, with an 82-0 victory over New Zealand in their third pool match yesterday.

The team had earlier defeated South Africa 26-17 and Wales 27-12 on Sunday.

Despite the three consecutive wins, Fiji men’s deaf sevens head coach Tevita Rokoqiqi said there was still room for improvement.

“We will have to improve on our weaknesses from the New Zealand match,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Fiji women’s deaf sevens team recorded its first win of the tournament, beating the Barbarians 17-7 yesterday.

The women’s team had suffered defeats to Australia and England, losing 0-21 and 0-27 respectively, on Sunday.

“The women gave it their all, but there were injuries and age is catching up,” Rokoqiqi said.

“We cannot do much because of the numbers, but we can improve on the next one.”

Rokoqiqi urged the women’s team to beat New Zealand to keep their hopes of qualifying for the quarter-finals alive.

“They gave their best. It’s all in the game. We know we can do better than that,” he said.

The Fiji men’s team played against the Barbarians and Samoa last night after this edition went to press, while the women’s team faced Wales and New Zealand in their final two matches.

Results

Day one

Fiji men’s 26-17 South Africa

Fiji men’s 27-12 Wales

Fiji women’s 0-21 Australia

Fiji women’s 0-27 England

Day two