Courts and Law

Saneem challenges State representation in $5m civil suit

Plaintiff argues six defendants are being sued in their personal capacities

Wednesday 16 September 2026 | 14:30

Former Supervisor of Election Saneem outside High Court

Former Supervisor of Election Mohammed Saneem outside the High Court in Suva.

Photo: Ronald Kumar

Former Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem has filed an interlocutory application objecting to the Attorney-General’s Office appearing for the six State respondents involved in his $5 million civil suit.

The application comes amid the substantive case in which Mr Saneem has sued the Acting Director of Public Prosecutions Nancy Tikoisuva, Deputy DPP John Rabuka, former Acting Police Commissioner Juki Fong Chew, Criminal Investigations Department (CID) officer Suliasi Dulaki, Police Constable Tomasi Lagikula and the Attorney-General’s Office, alleging malicious prosecution, unlawful confinement and breaches of his constitutional rights.

Saneem alleges there was no reasonable or probable cause for his arrest because the criminal charge was based on an erroneous interpretation of the contract.

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He further claims detectives maliciously engineered a weekend detention by arresting him at 3pm on a Friday, deliberately overlapping with his daughter’s birthday, despite his good-faith offer to surrender on Monday morning.

He claims the defendants’ actions caused him significant mental distress, reputational damage, loss of professional income and substantial legal costs over a period of more than two years.

Among the relief sought, Saneem is seeking declarations that his constitutional rights were breached and that the prosecution against him was instituted and continued maliciously and without reasonable and probable cause.

Deputy State Solicitor Ofa Solimailagi appeared for all respondents, while Christine Naicker of Saneem Lawyers appeared for the plaintiff before Master Vandhana Lal at the Civil High Court in Suva yesterday.

In the interlocutory application, the plaintiff argues that all six defendants are being sued in their personal capacity and therefore require different representation.

During today’s first proceeding, the court gave directions for both parties to file submissions before it hears the application.

The respondents have until October 2 to file their affidavit of reply to the plaintiff’s interlocutory application, before Saneem can respond by October 16.

The plaintiff has until November 16 to file his submission, while the respondents have until November 27 to file theirs.

The matter will be called again on December 8 to fix a hearing date.

The substantive case was initiated after Saneem was acquitted of all criminal charges relating to a variation agreement concerning his remuneration in June.

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