Three remanded over alleged robbery, assault of taxi driver

Three men charged in relation to the alleged robbery and assault of a taxi driver in Nabua are expected to reappear in court today for their bail application.

The accused are alleged to have hired the victim's taxi from Narere to Nabua last Sunday.

Police allege that upon reaching their destination along Sukanaivalu Road, the men stole the driver's watch and cash before fleeing the scene.

The suspects were arrested shortly after the incident by officers from the Southern Division Task Force.

The trio have been jointly charged with one count of aggravated robbery and one count of serious assault.

They appeared at the Suva Magistrate Court yesterday, where they were remanded in custody until today for the hearing of their bail application.



