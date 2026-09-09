Teen remanded over alleged robbery in Navua

A 19-year-old man has been remanded in custody after appearing in the Navua Magistrate Court in relation to an alleged robbery incident involving a 42-year-old man.

Police alleged that the accused assaulted and robbed the victim of his mobile phone on the morning of September 5, 2026.

Following investigations, the suspect was charged with one count of robbery and one count of assault causing bodily harm.

He appeared at the Navua Magistrate Court on September 7, where he was remanded.

The matter will be recalled on September 21, 2026.