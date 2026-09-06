Courts and Law

Teen spared conviction over indecent assault of schoolmate

The court heard that the student poked his schoolmate between her legs with the handle of a cane knife.

Sunday 06 September 2026 | 17:00

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An 18-year-old has been spared a recorded conviction after being found guilty of indecently assaulting a female schoolmate with the handle of a cane knife when they were both 16.

High Court judge Justice Lee James Burney imposed a Community-Based Corrections Order and ruled that the conviction would not be recorded, considering the offender’s age and to ensure his future prospects were not jeopardised.

The incident happened in Vanua Levu on February 22, 2024, while the two were returning garden tools to a tool room following an agriculture practical lesson at school.

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The court heard that the student poked his schoolmate between her legs with the handle of a cane knife.

On January 9, 2026, following a trial, he was acquitted of one count of rape but convicted of the lesser offence of indecent assault.

Justice Burney said that when dealing with children and young adults in conflict with the law, sentencing courts generally placed considerable weight on helping young offenders correct their behaviour and become productive, law-abiding members of society.

In this case, he considered the offender’s lack of maturity had played a large part in his impulsive behaviour and poor decision-making when he indecently assaulted his schoolmate.

Justice Burney told him it was important that he learn at a young age that his behaviour towards his female schoolmate was totally unacceptable in society.

He therefore decided that a Community-Based Corrections Order was the most appropriate sentence.

Justice Burney said the order would assist the young offender to learn an important lesson and correct his behaviour.

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