Dr Leighley’s killer jailed for life, apologises to family

The man sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of Dr Isireli Biumaitotoya, fondly known as 'Dr Leighley Darling', turned to the victim’s family in court today and asked for forgiveness.

Ratu Peceli Rokoravolo, 33, was sentenced by the High Court in Lautoka to life imprisonment for the murder of the doctor.

After the sentence was handed down, Rokoravolo addressed Dr Biumaitotoya’s sister, Leba Kotoilevuka, who represented the family in court.

“I apologise for what I did and please forgive me,” he said.

Rokoravolo was convicted on August 18, 2026, after being found responsible for Dr Biumaitotoya’s death between August 31 and September 1 last year.

The court heard details of the killing and its devastating impact on the victim’s family.

The judge considered several aggravating factors, including the brutality of the offence, abuse of trust and Rokoravolo’s lack of remorse.

The court imposed a 21-year minimum term before a pardon can be considered by the President.

Dr Biumaitotoya was described in court as a distinguished medical professional, gold medallist and social media personality who made significant contributions to his community.

The court heard that personal and financial disputes preceded the killing.

The family, while deeply affected by the loss, chose forgiveness as part of their healing process, motivated by their faith.

However, the family stressed that forgiveness did not remove the need for justice and accountability.

They said forgiveness and accountability could coexist, and that Rokoravolo must reflect on the consequences of his actions.

Rokoravolo, a first offender, will serve at least 21 years in prison before a pardon may be considered. He has 30 days to appeal the sentence.