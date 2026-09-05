Korosaya crowned Miss Hibiscus 2026

Miss MHCC & Carpenters Tower Sala Korosaya has been crowned Miss Hibiscus 2026 last night, marking the 70th anniversary of the iconic Suva festival with a pledge to use her year to champion the spirit of Yavu.

Ms Korosaya claimed the coveted crown at the conclusion of the FMF 70th Hibiscus Festival, ahead of first runner-up Miss Fiji Rugby Suliana Latianara and second runner-up Miss Superstore Nicole Matavesi.

In her first remarks after being crowned, Ms Korosaya paid tribute to the generations of women who had carried the Hibiscus crown before her.

“Seventy years. Seventy years of Suva girls standing here. I did not build this. I have been handed it, and I know exactly what that means.

“To the queens before me, thank you for keeping the door open. To my mother, my father, my sisters, vina du riki. I am only up here because you came around me first.”

Ms Korosaya said the same sense of support was at the heart of Yavu and would become the focus of her reign.

“That is the whole of Yavu. A village that comes around you so you do not miss out because you live in the city. That is the work of my year, and I start tomorrow.

“Suva, you have given me a year. Let us see how far we can carry it.

“Thank you. Dhanyavaad. Vinaka.”

The crowning also capped a successful festival for several other contestants.

Miss National Fire Authority Temalesi Alatakua was named Miss Charity, while second runner-up Ms Matavesi also took home the Miss Photogenic title.

Miss Suva City Council Salanieta Sekiseki was named Miss Personality.

Miss Grace Road Keren Koroi secured two awards, winning Best Float and Miss People’s Choice.

The results brought the FMF 70th Hibiscus Festival to a close, with Ms Korosaya now beginning her year as Miss Hibiscus 2026.