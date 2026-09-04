Rewa footballer Merrill Nand has pleaded not guilty to six charges, including three counts of rape, relating to alleged incidents last year.

Nand appeared before Justice Daniel Goundar on Friday for his plea.

He faces three counts of rape, one count of sexual assault and two counts of assault.

Nand pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The matter has been adjourned to November 30, when the court is expected to fix a trial date.

Nand remains on bail.



