Tourism

Macuata ready to tap tourism growth

New tourism association launched as Na Vualiku development gathers pace in the North

Monday 21 September 2026 | 09:00

MTA

Macuata Tourism Association president Amelia Simmons (second row, third from left), Tui Macuata Ratu Wiliame Katonivere (second row, fourth from left), Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation Viliame Gavoka (second row, fifth from left), and Nukubati Great Sea Reef owners Pita Bourke (sixth from left) and Jenny Bourke (seventh from left) with other stakeholders at the launch of the Macuata Tourism Association at Nukubati Great Sea Reef on September

Devisha Prakash

Macuata must be ready to benefit from the North’s growing tourism opportunities, says Macuata Tourism Association (MTA) president Amelia Simmons.

Ms Simmons made the statement during the official launch of the association at Nukubati Great Sea Reef last Friday.

The launch was officiated by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation Viliame Gavoka.

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Nukubati Great Sea Reef owners Pita Bourke and Jenny Bourke were among the tourism stakeholders at the launch.

Ms Simmons acknowledged tourism pioneer Paul Jaduram MBE for helping lay the foundations of the industry in Labasa and the North.

She said the association wanted to work closely with Government, landowners, communities and tourism operators as tourism development increased across Vanua Levu.

“The Na Vualiku Tourism Development presents an exciting opportunity for the North,” she said.

“We don't want to simply watch tourism develop in the North - we want to be part of it.”

She said Macuata had much to offer visitors, including the Great Sea Reef, coastline, islands, rivers, forests, culture, villages, food and its people.

Ms Simmons said tourism development must also protect the land, waters, reefs and culture for future generations.

She said landowners and communities should be partners in tourism development and benefit from its growth.

Mr Gavoka said the launch marked a new chapter for tourism in Macuata.

He said the association would give the local industry a stronger collective voice and a platform to work with communities, Government and development partners.

Mr Gavoka said tourism growth must create more local jobs, stronger businesses and opportunities for women and young people.

He said more tourism spending should remain within communities and the Northern economy.

Mr Gavoka said the World Bank-financed Fiji Tourism Development Programme, known locally as Na Vualiku, was a 10-year investment in the future of tourism in Northern Fiji.

The programme includes work on infrastructure, public services, tourism businesses and community participation.

Projects include the Labasa Cityscape Beautification Programme, solar panels for the Labasa Handicraft Market, airport improvements and planned improvements to the Labasa-Savusavu Cross Island Road.

Mr Gavoka said community-based tourism grants and support for micro, small and medium tourism enterprises would also help communities and businesses benefit from tourism.

He said the Government would continue working with the industry to promote Northern Fiji while protecting its natural and cultural assets.

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