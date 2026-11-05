Three IHG hotels raise $14,000 for Cancer Society

Three FNPF-owned IHG Hotels & Resorts properties have collectively raised FJ$14,000 for the Fiji Cancer Society following a month-long Pinktober fundraising and awareness campaign held throughout October.

The properties, InterContinental Fiji Golf Resort & Spa, Grand Pacific Hotel Suva and Holiday Inn Suva, brought together hotel guests, colleagues and local communities through activities aimed at supporting people affected by cancer and promoting early detection and education.

Fundraising initiatives included “Cup of Kindness” coffee sales, contributions from food and beverage sales, and selected spa treatments across the three hotels.





Grand Pacific Hotel illuminated its iconic façade in pink to mark the start of Pinktober, demonstrating support for breast cancer awareness and those affected by cancer across Fiji. Photo: Supplied





The campaign began with Grand Pacific Hotel illuminating its historic façade in pink as a symbol of support for breast cancer awareness and the wider Pinktober movement.

Colleagues from all three hotels also took part in a dedicated day dressed in pink, raising awareness of breast cancer and Frocktober while encouraging conversations about health and wellbeing.

Education and prevention were also key parts of the programme. Representatives from the Fiji Cancer Society and cancer survivors visited the three hotels to share personal experiences and conduct awareness sessions for colleagues.

At InterContinental Fiji Golf Resort & Spa, female colleagues were also given access to breast and cervical health screenings as part of the property's focus on preventive healthcare and early intervention.

The funds raised will be donated directly to the Fiji Cancer Society to support its care, guidance and support services for individuals and families affected by cancer across Fiji.





Colleagues from FNPF-owned IHG Hotels & Resorts properties across Fiji dressed in pink as part of Pinktober 2026, helping to raise awareness of breast cancer and the importance of early detection.





IHG Hotels & Resorts regional general manager for Fiji and the Pacific Lachlan Walker said the campaign was about both fundraising and raising awareness.

“Pinktober is an opportunity for us to come together as colleagues, guests and members of the wider community to support a cause that touches many families across Fiji. Raising FJ$14,000 is a meaningful achievement, but equally important are the conversations, awareness and education that took place throughout the month. We are grateful to everyone who supported our fundraising efforts and to the Fiji Cancer Society for the vital work they do every day,” Mr Walker said.

Fiji Cancer Society chief executive officer Belinda Chan thanked the three hotels, their colleagues, guests and supporters for their contributions.

“We sincerely thank InterContinental Fiji Golf Resort & Spa, Grand Pacific Hotel and Holiday Inn Suva, their colleagues, guests and supporters for their commitment throughout Pinktober. Funds raised through partnerships such as this help us continue delivering much-needed support services, awareness programmes and advocacy for individuals and families affected by cancer across Fiji,” Ms Chan said.



