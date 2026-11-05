Fireworks allowed until midnight on Diwali

Fijians celebrating Diwali on Sunday, November 8, will be allowed to light fireworks from 5pm until midnight, the Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources has confirmed.

However, fireworks may only be used between 5pm and 10pm on days leading up to Diwali and on Monday, November 9.

The ministry announced the permitted hours in a statement issued on Friday, November 6, reminding the public that lighting fireworks outside the approved times is an offence.

Those caught breaching the rules could face a fine of up to $400 or imprisonment for up to six months.

Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources Filimoni Vosarogo urged families to observe the permitted hours and celebrate responsibly.

The ministry also warned that fireworks must not be sold to anyone under 18 years of age.

Retailers who breach the age restriction face similar penalties.

113 fireworks retailers licensed

The ministry confirmed that 113 retailers had been licensed to sell fireworks nationwide for this year's Diwali celebrations.

The Western Division has the highest number, with 47 licensed retailers, followed by the Central Division with 46 and the Northern Division with 20.

All retailers must display their fireworks licences prominently at their shops and ensure fireworks are safely stored and displayed at approved selling points.

The ministry also reminded the public that manufacturing or using homemade fireworks, including bamboo guns, is strictly prohibited.

Extra caution during El Niño

With dry conditions associated with El Niño, the ministry has urged families to take extra precautions when using fireworks.

Working with the National Fire Authority and Fiji Police Force, the ministry advised the public to light fireworks in open areas, away from buildings, vehicles and other flammable materials.

Parents have been urged to supervise children, while households should keep water or a fire extinguisher nearby.

The public has also been warned against relighting fireworks that fail to ignite or handling fireworks while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Mr Vosarogo urged everyone to follow the rules.

"This Diwali, let us celebrate the triumph of light over darkness with joy and responsibility," he said.

"I urge every Fijian to observe the permitted hours, respect the age restrictions, and follow the safety guidelines. Together, we can ensure a safe and happy Diwali for all."